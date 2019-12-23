Loading articles...

Conservative party's fundraising boss takes over temporary helm of party

OTTAWA — The director of fundraising for the federal Conservatives has taken over as acting director of the party as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the resignation of leader Andrew Scheer.

Jaime Girard was chosen late last week to replace Dustin Van Vugt, who left his job as executive director earlier this month over questions about party funds used for Scheer’s personal expenses.

Van Vugt’s departure came on the heels of Scheer declaring he’ll resign as leader as soon as a new one is chosen, a vote that will take place in 2020.

Girard has been the party’s fundraising director for years and is the first woman chosen to run the party.

The decision to move her temporarily into the executive director role comes as the party tries to figure out how and when to run the leadership race.

A planned policy convention scheduled for April has now been punted to November with the leadership vote expected well before that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

