Loading articles...

California man dies in Alaska traffic crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A California man died in a traffic collision in Alaska and three others were injured.

Alaska State Troopers say 30-year-old Yunzhi Wang died shortly after arriving at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after the Friday afternoon crash.

Troopers say Wang was among four people in a Subaru Forester that failed to yield at a stop sign at on Hardluck Drive at Murphy Dome Road.

According to troopers, the Subaru collided with a pickup truck. The driver and only occupant in the truck was not injured.

Troopers say Wang and the other three people in the Subaru were transferred to the Fairbanks hospital.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Victoria Park express - two right lanes closed for emergency construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:19 PM
It’s a sunny, warm, and breezy Monday! Fun fact: Today’s Guaranteed High is 8° and our normal high temperature is -1° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more