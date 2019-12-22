Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three people seriously injured in Scarborough vehicle collision
by News Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2019 7:30 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm EST
Toronto police investigate a collision near the intersection of Progress Avenue and Markham Road on Dec. 22, 2019. (DAVID PIEDRA/CITYNEWS)
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a serious vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Police said they received a report at around 6:30 p.m. of a vehicle collision near the intersection of Markham Road and Progress Avenue.
The car had apparently flipped over and the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. Police said that people had been seen lying on the road.
EMS said they transported two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person was also sent to the hospital, however, the injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening.
A driver has been arrested in connection to the incident, police said.