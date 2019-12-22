Loading articles...

Tesco halts work at Chinese factory over prison labour claim

LONDON — The British-based grocery chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China after a British newspaper said the factory used forced labour to produce charity Christmas cards.

The huge grocery chain said Sunday it had stopped production and launched an immediate investigation after the Sunday Times newspaper raised questions about the factory’s labour practices.

The newspaper said a six-year-old girl in south London found a message inside a box of charity cards that read “we are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qinqpu prison China forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization.”

Tesco said it would never allow prison labour in its supply chain.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:30 AM
CRASH - SB 404 HOV ramp to the WB 401 is blocked with a collision. You can still access the WB 401 from SB 404 expr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:00 PM
What a fantastic weekend to welcome #Winter with sunshine and mild temperatures. How are you spending the weekend?
Latest Weather
Read more