Loading articles...

Syrian state media says Israel is firing missiles into Syria

BEIRUT — Syrian air defences opened fire Sunday night on missiles fired from inside Israel, state media reported.

Syrian state TV gave no further details but residents of Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in a “wide-scale” operation in response to rocket fire on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

In November, Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group in the Gaza Strip, setting off two days of heavy fighting. A separate airstrike targeted but failed to kill an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus, underscoring the risk of escalation at various pressure points across the volatile region.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED WB 401 at Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:39 PM
Do you like the mild weather? If so, you will LOVE Monday. 8 degrees and sunshine. Seasonal daytime high should be 0!
Latest Weather
Read more