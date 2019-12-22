Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, there were also five guaranteed prizes of $1 million each, with two of them going to ticket holders in Ontario, and the others to lottery players in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 25 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

