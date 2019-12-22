Man wanted for sexual assault near Sherbourne and Dundas

Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a man in connection with a sexual assault in the Sherbourne and Dundas Streets area.

It’s alleged a 22-year-old woman was walking in the area around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. She was approached by a man who attempted to rob her with a knife.

She was allegedly forced into an alley when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

He is described as 25 to 30 years old, five foot eight to 11 inches with a medium to muscular build and was wearing black pants and a black jacket with a white hood.

He reportedly has a wide face and was clean shaven.

Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.