Man struck by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

Last Updated Dec 22, 2019 at 3:39 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after being hit by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale on Sunday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West.

Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and he was struck while riding a motor-scooter.

The previous road closure on Queen from Dunn to Lansdowne Avenue has now reopened.

