Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Indian PM to address rally as protest deaths climb
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 22, 2019 2:55 am EST
Indian students shout slogans during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have slammed the law as a violation of India's secular constitution and have called it the latest effort by the Narendra Modi government to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture. Banner reads, withdraw CAA and NRC bills, join the rally and meeting. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to speak Sunday at a rally of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party after another day of violent clashes between police and protesters demonstrating against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide in the protests since the law was passed in Parliament 10 days ago.
The majority of the deaths, 15 mainly young people, were killed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state’s 200 million people are Muslim. Police deny any wrongdoing.
Authorities have scrambled to contain the situation, banning public gatherings and blocking internet access.
A small band of BJP supporters marched in New Delhi on Sunday while a protest was called elsewhere in the capital during Modi’s rally.