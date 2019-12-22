Loading articles...

Gas prices drop 4 cents per gallon to $2.61

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 4 cents per gallon to $2.61 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that pump prices are unlikely to continue to decrease as retailers around the country face higher costs.

The price at the pump is 18 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.62 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.14 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.05, down a penny.

The Associated Press

