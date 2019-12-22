Police investigate gunfire call in Riverside

Police were called to Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood for a report of gunfire Sunday night.

Police tweeted at around 10:09 p.m. that they had received reports of multiple gunshots being heard by residents in the Dundas Street East and Munro Street area.

When officers arrived, they located multiple bullet holes in a home. They also found a man suffering from minor injuries, however, police did not say if the injuries were related to the incident.

Police also said a black sedan was also seen fleeing the area at the time.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.