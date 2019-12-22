Loading articles...

Climate change activists dump manure outside Ford constituency office

Last Updated Dec 22, 2019 at 1:10 pm EST

Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters dumped manure outside of Premier Doug Ford's constituency office. 680 NEWS/Jordyn Read

Climate change activists left quite the message outside Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office on Sunday morning.

The Hamilton chapter of Extinction Rebellion delivered a pile of manure in front of his Etobicoke office and then posted photos on social media.

In a video on Twitter, two men can be seen shoveling the organic waste on to the driveway outside the office, next to a sign written on bristol board that reads “Extinction Rebellion. Don’t panic… it’s organic.”

On the group’s website, spokesperson Cameron Topp released a statement claiming the move was in protest of the Ford government’s climate change plan, adding “Lack of large scale government action is threatening all families and we will no longer object politely.”

The group made headlines earlier this year when they blocked the Bloor Viaduct in Toronto for over five hours.

Several protesters were arrested by Toronto police for mischief after failing to clear the bridge after multiple warnings.

The protest was a part of a global campaign to raise awareness for climate change.

 

