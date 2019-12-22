Loading articles...

Person seriously injured in alleged Annex-area assault

Last Updated Dec 22, 2019 at 3:45 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged assault in the Annex area.

Police tweeted at around 2:48 p.m. Sunday that they were called to the Harbord Street and Sussex Avenue area for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, a person was transported to the hospital via emergency run, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

||
