Woman seriously injured after being struck by truck in North York

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Victory Drive and Keele Street, just north of Wilson Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Police initially said the woman was unresponsive but would not elaborate on the extent of her injuries.

Paramedics say they transported the woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.