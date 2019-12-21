Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck by truck in North York

Last Updated Dec 21, 2019 at 9:05 pm EST

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Victory Drive and Keele Street, just north of Wilson Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Police initially said the woman was unresponsive but would not elaborate on the extent of her injuries.

Paramedics say they transported the woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:00 PM
What a fantastic weekend to welcome #Winter with sunshine and mild temperatures. How are you spending the weekend?
Latest Weather
Read more