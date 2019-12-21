Loading articles...

Two seriously injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting

Last Updated Dec 21, 2019 at 9:19 pm EST

Two people have been injured following reports of a shooting in the Thorncliffe Park area of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, both in serious but non-life threatening condition. Both were transported to a nearby trauma centre.

Police say several people were seen fleeing the area but no suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

