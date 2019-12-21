Loading articles...

Small plane crashes in Austria, killing pilot; girls survive

BERLIN — A small plane crashed in the Austrian Alps on Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said. His two young daughters survived.

The plane came down on Saturday afternoon in woods near Fusch in Salzburg province, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The Red Cross said that the pilot’s daughters, aged 9 and 11, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The family came from Germany.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear. Snow, rain and fog reduced visibility, complicating rescuers’ efforts to find the wreckage.

The Associated Press

