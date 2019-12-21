Puppy allegedly stolen in armed robbery

A puppy has been returned unharmed after it was allegedly stolen in Brampton.

Police say the victim arranged a meeting to sell a nine-week-old American Bulldog puppy through an online site.

They met in the area of Skylar Circle and once the seller handed over the puppy, the suspect allegedly refused to pay. It’s alleged he pointed a gun at the victim and ran away with the puppy.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The victim called police and found the suspect suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The puppy named Tarzan was returned to the victim and a firearm was found in the area.

A 20-year-old Brampton man is facing robbery and firearm charges and is expected to appear in court Saturday