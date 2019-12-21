Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but again, there were no winners.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 24 will grow to approximately $55 million, and four Maxmillion prizes will be offered.

The Canadian Press

