New system to allow 9-1-1 dispatchers to pinpoint location of cellphones

A phone shows the caller dialing 9-1-1

Emergency services will soon have to ensure they can pinpoint the location of people calling 9-1-1 for help on their cellphones.

It’s a technically complex shift mandated by Canada’s telecommunications regulator to what’s called Next-generation 9-1-1, or simply N-G-9-1-1.

And it should allow for a faster, more accurate system in which data, photos, videos and text messages can eventually flow.

Currently, 9-1-1 dispatchers ask callers where they are.

Landlines are tied to a physical address, while for cellphones, a process known as triangulation can approximate a caller’s location to the nearest known road intersection.

But problems can arise if cellphone callers don’t know where they are, or are unable to speak or hear.

Dispatchers might only know a caller’s location within a few hundred metres, which can hinder response times.

N-G-9-1-1 aims to get around the problems by shifting to a new internet-based system.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has ordered the new system in place for voice calls by June 2020 and for texts by December 2020.

