Mexico, US set up border inspections to stem flow of guns

MEXICO CITY — U.S. and Mexican officials met Friday to establish inspection points to stop the flow of illegal weapons across their shared border.

Mexico’s security ministry said the country will use technology to search for guns at border crossings in Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo uploaded a picture from the meeting to Twitter showing himself alongside U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, writing that the U.S. will also set up checkpoints and that the aim is to also crack down on money laundering.

The Associated Press

