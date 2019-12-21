Mayor, cemetery at odds in search for Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. — Officials say a privately owned cemetery is blocking efforts to find the remains of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

But an attorney for the cemetery said his client submitted a proposal in November that would allow the city to search under certain conditions.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has insisted that the city would do everything it could to find possible mass graves with victims of one of the worst race-related massacres in U.S. history. The violence left as many as 300 dead on Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.

Bynum said the city has been unable to investigate whether Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa contains unmarked graves, the Tulsa World reported.

However, Timothy Studebaker, a Tulsa attorney representing Rolling Oaks, said the cemetery is not opposed to scanning its grounds.

Bynum said the city will look at possible legal action if an agreement can’t be reached.

The Tulsa Race Massacre came two years after what is known as the “Red Summer,” when hundreds of African Americans died at the hands of white mobs.

At a meeting Monday, the 1921 Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee learned scientists have found pits holding possible remains at a different cemetery and a homeless camp in north Tulsa.

The Associated Press