iAdopt - Community Hero: Holiday Edition

Every year, hundreds of cats, dogs, birds, and rabbits sit at animal centres across the province in hopes of joining a loving new family for a special holiday.

That’s why the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society run their iAdopt for the Holidays, “Meet Your Match” campaign, pairing interested new owners with the ideal snuggle bug. “No animal should be alone for the holidays,” says Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Kallie Milleman.

Milleman says the campaign’s goal is to not only unite pets with the most compatible owners but to ensure that these new pets are going to find their forever homes. The Meet Your Match program has successfully increased adoption rates and lowered return rates due to the customized adoption process – which can be all done on the same day.

Those looking to bring their new friend into their homes begin with filling out a survey, doing a meet-and-greet with possible cuddly candidates, falling in love, and then filling out adoption paperwork. The iAdopt for the Holidays’ campaign will run until Dec. 31. Nearly 6,000 animals have been adopted through Ontario SPCA this year.