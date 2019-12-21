2 killed in Highway 401 collision near Cambridge

Two people are dead following multi-vehicle collision on the westbound Highway 401 near Cambridge, Ont. Saturday.

OPP said the collision occurred on the highway near the Highway 6 interchange at around 2:47 a.m.

Police said officers found three damaged vehicles blocking the westbound lanes.

“Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” OPP said in a news release Saturday. “The two passengers of the third vehicle were later pronounced deceased by the coroner.”

Ramnauth Seebachan, 65, and Pardmini Seebachan, 59, of Cambridge, were the two fatalities, OPP said.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.