Loading articles...

2 killed in Highway 401 collision near Cambridge

Two people are dead following multi-vehicle collision on the westbound Highway 401 near Cambridge, Ont. Saturday.

OPP said the collision occurred on the highway near the Highway 6 interchange at around 2:47 a.m.

Police said officers found three damaged vehicles blocking the westbound lanes.

“Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” OPP said in a news release Saturday. “The two passengers of the third vehicle were later pronounced deceased by the coroner.”

Ramnauth Seebachan, 65, and Pardmini Seebachan, 59, of Cambridge, were the two fatalities, OPP said.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

 

 

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB 401 re-opened at Hwy 6 South, following an early morning collision. #relief
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:05 AM
A mild stretch of weather for the GTA over the next few days. While it won't be a white Christmas, the upside is d…
Latest Weather
Read more