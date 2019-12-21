Loading articles...

Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 5, injures 13

LAS VEGAS — Five people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured, the department said.

The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 23 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.

No firefighters were injured.

The Associated Press

