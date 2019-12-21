Elderly woman seriously injured in nursing home fire

An elderly woman is being treated in hospital for third-degree burns after a fire at a nursing home Friday evening.

Toronto Fire were called to the scene at Cummer Lodge near Willowdale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a small fire in the lobby.

They found one victim on the scene suffering from burns to her legs and she was taken to the burn centre at Sunnybrook with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There were no reports of an evacuation from the building and the fire was extinguished.

Fire investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office have been called in to investigate and there’s no word of the cause at this point.