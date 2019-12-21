Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elderly woman seriously injured in nursing home fire
by News Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2019 7:25 am EST
A woman was taken to hospital with third degree burns to her legs after a small fire in the lobby of Cummer Lodge on Dec. 20, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
An elderly woman is being treated in hospital for third-degree burns after a fire at a nursing home Friday evening.
Toronto Fire were called to the scene at Cummer Lodge near Willowdale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a small fire in the lobby.
They found one victim on the scene suffering from burns to her legs and she was taken to the burn centre at Sunnybrook with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
There were no reports of an evacuation from the building and the fire was extinguished.
Fire investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office have been called in to investigate and there’s no word of the cause at this point.
