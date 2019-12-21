Loading articles...

Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

NEW DELHI — Three people died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India on Saturday, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

O.P. Singh, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh state, said the latest deaths have increased the death toll in the state to nine.

“The number of fatalities may increase,” Singh said.

He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

The Associated Press

