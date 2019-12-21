Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 21, 2019 3:38 pm EST
OTTAWA — The federal Conservative Party says it will postpone a policy convention until November because of the upcoming leadership race.
The convention was originally scheduled to take place mid-April but will be moved back to allow the party to focus on choosing a successor to current leader Andrew Scheer.
The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday.
The party hasn’t yet announced when it plans to elect a new leader.
Scheer announced he will step down as leader after facing criticism from within the party over his loss to Justin Trudeau in the 2019 election.
The Conservatives say they’ll have more details about the policy convention later on.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2019.
The Canadian Press
