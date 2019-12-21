Aspiring officer among 2 extreme speeders nabbed this weekend

It will not be a Merry Christmas for at least two drivers on GTA roads this weekend.

Provincial police say they stopped a 21-year-old aspiring police officer in the Kitchener area after he was clocked doing over 200 km/h in a 90 zone.

Police say the man is a student in the Police Foundations Program. He was handed a seven day license suspension and strongly encouraged to obey the law before trying to enforce it.

The second incident involved a 38-year-old man who was stopped doing 171 km/h on Highway 407 in Burlington.

The man told police he was rushing to pick up a family member. He was also handed a seven day license suspension.