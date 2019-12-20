Loading articles...

An unexpected year of craziness for Canadian politics

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to photo coming to light of himself from 2001 wearing "brownface" during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, this time last year, the Liberals were leading the polls and there was no doubt that Justin Trudeau would be reelected. It was going to be an easy, forgettable election. But then… 2019 happened, and suddenly voters had a lot more to think about. It was exhausting. And whether or not voters were happy with the election results, the country let out a collective sigh of relief when it was over. How unprecedented was this year of political scandals in Canada? And is this something we should just get used to?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter

