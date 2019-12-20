An unexpected year of craziness for Canadian politics

In today’s Big Story podcast, this time last year, the Liberals were leading the polls and there was no doubt that Justin Trudeau would be reelected. It was going to be an easy, forgettable election. But then… 2019 happened, and suddenly voters had a lot more to think about. It was exhausting. And whether or not voters were happy with the election results, the country let out a collective sigh of relief when it was over. How unprecedented was this year of political scandals in Canada? And is this something we should just get used to?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.