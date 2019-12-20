Loading articles...

Venezuelan official: 9 killed in private plane crash

CARACAS, Venezuela — Authorities in Venezuela said Friday that nine people have died in a plane crash outside the capital of Caracas.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said that the private plane took off a day earlier from the southern state of Bolivar. It was en route to an airport in Charallave, near the capital.

The pilot and co-pilot were among the passengers killed.

The attorney general said he has assigned two investigators from his office to determine what went wrong.

The Associated Press

