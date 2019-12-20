Loading articles...

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on NB Hwy. 400 near Finch

Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 5:08 pm EST

A tractor trailer fire has snarled traffic on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue West.

The OPP says two northbound lanes are blocked to accommodate fire crews.

Video from the scene showed the tractor trailer in flames at the side of the highway, emitting black clouds of smoke.

Subsequent videos tweeted out by the OPP show fire crews dousing the flames.

There are no reported injuries.

 

