Thieves in Austria steal 160,000 chocolate-covered treats

BERLIN — An Austrian confectionery company says thieves made off with a truck loaded with 160,000 chocolate-covered treats.

The truck stolen overnight Wednesday was loaded with 33 pallets of “Schwedenbomben” — a type of “foam kiss” treat popular in Austria, with chocolate covering a whipped filling that sits on a crunchy waffle resembling a British teacake or American Mallomar.

The company, Heidi Chocolat AG Niemetz Schwedenbomben, said in a release that they were able to locate the truck using its GPS near Mattersburg, south of Vienna and near the border with Hungary, but that its contents were gone.

Police were still investigating Friday.

The Associated Press

