Spirit to halt production of parts for Boeing 737 Max planes

NEW YORK — A major supplier to Boeing will stop delivering parts for the 737 Max aircraft as damage from the troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward.

Spirit AeroSystems said Friday that Boeing instructed the company to halt all deliveries by the end of this year. The Witchita, Kansas, supplier makes airplane fuselages for Boeing.

Revenue from the 737 aircraft components represent more than half of Spirit’s annual revenue. Its stock fell 1.5%.

Spirit employs 13,500 people. It is the largest employer in Kansas’ biggest city.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing said Monday that it would halt Max production in January and can’t say when it might resume.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press