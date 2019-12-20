S&P/TSX composite hits record intraday high, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index pushed to a record high in late-morning trading, powered by gains in the key financial and industrials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.76 points at 17,159.80 after going as high as 17,160.85 in earlier trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 116.18 points at 28,493.14. The S&P 500 index was up 18.13 points at 3,223.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.44 points at 8,923.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.97 cents US compared with an average of 76.21 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was down 94 cents at US$60.24 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at US$2.319 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,483.00 an ounce and the March copper contract down 1.85 cents at US$2.81 was a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press