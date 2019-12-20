Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sagmoen found guilty in incident involving sex worker near Salmon Arm, B.C.
VERNON, B.C. — A man accused of several offences involving a sex worker has been found guilty of three charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vernon.
Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an offence and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence.
The charges were connected to an incident in August 2017 on a rural property southwest of Salmon Arm.
Sagmoen was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance, which his lawyer says was a methamphetamine.
The 38-year-old was found not guilty of intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats.
Sagmoen pleaded not guilty to all charges in September at the start of the trial by judge alone.
A search of his family’s Shuswap-area farm in 2017 uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux and police said her death was suspicious but they have not released a cause of death.
No charges have been laid in the Genereaux case and police have not named a suspect. (CJIB)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019
The Canadian Press
