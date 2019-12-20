Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 20, 2019 8:59 am EST
BRULE, Alta. — Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.
RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.
Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.
They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.
Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.
Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.
The Canadian Press
