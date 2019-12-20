Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prince Philip admitted to hospital 'as a precautionary measure'
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 20, 2019 9:15 am EST
Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 9:22 am EST
Britain's Prince Philip sits in a carriage in London, England, on July 12, 2017. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The palace said in a statement the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.
He had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The 93-year-old queen travelled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.
The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and it wasn’t an emergency admission. The duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.