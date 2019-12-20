Police searching for missing mental health patient

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s gone missing from a downtown mental health centre.

Craig Tucker was last seen in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue on Friday. He’s described as being five-foot-eight, 180 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweater and grey pants.

In February of this year, Tucker was found unfit to stand trial on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say they believe Tucker to be a danger to himself and to others.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police and not to approach him.