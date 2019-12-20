Loading articles...

Pearson expected to be packed Friday as travellers head home for holidays

Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 6:05 am EST

People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on December 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Whether it’s the trip home for the holidays, or the escape to warmer weather, thousands of people will move through Pearson airport on Friday, in what’s expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel season.

Poinsettias decorate the terminals as Christmas carols pipe through the speakers, welcoming the estimated 138,000 people expected to travel through the airport.

Because of the high volume of people expected, airport officials are advising travellers to give themselves lots of extra time for check-in and clearing security.

And remember, if you’re packing Christmas gifts don’t wrap them because all of your hard work could get unwrapped through security.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:06 AM
WB 401 collector lanes closed at Whites Rd for a police investigation. Vehicles in the collectors being forced off…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:58 PM
*Updated lake effect snow target areas*. With more of a northerly component to the wind, the ENE direction shifts t…
Latest Weather
Read more