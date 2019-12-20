Pearson expected to be packed Friday as travellers head home for holidays

Whether it’s the trip home for the holidays, or the escape to warmer weather, thousands of people will move through Pearson airport on Friday, in what’s expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel season.

Poinsettias decorate the terminals as Christmas carols pipe through the speakers, welcoming the estimated 138,000 people expected to travel through the airport.

Because of the high volume of people expected, airport officials are advising travellers to give themselves lots of extra time for check-in and clearing security.

And remember, if you’re packing Christmas gifts don’t wrap them because all of your hard work could get unwrapped through security.