Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pearson expected to be packed Friday as travellers head home for holidays
by News Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2019 5:45 am EST
Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 6:05 am EST
People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on December 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Whether it’s the trip home for the holidays, or the escape to warmer weather, thousands of people will move through Pearson airport on Friday, in what’s expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel season.
Poinsettias decorate the terminals as Christmas carols pipe through the speakers, welcoming the estimated 138,000 people expected to travel through the airport.
Because of the high volume of people expected, airport officials are advising travellers to give themselves lots of extra time for check-in and clearing security.
And remember, if you’re packing Christmas gifts don’t wrap them because all of your hard work could get unwrapped through security.