What's open and closed over the holidays

It is the most wonderful time of the year and also the busiest. Before you head out and about over the holidays, consult our list below of what’s open and closed from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day.

Transit

TTC

Dec. 25: Sunday service (subway and most surface routes start at 8 a.m.)

Dec. 26: Holiday service (subway service starts at 6 a.m.)

Dec. 31: Regular service, with free rides from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1

Jan. 1: Sunday service (subway and most surface routes start at 8 a.m.)

Click here to refer to the service schedule.

GO Transit

Dec. 24: Early homebound service

Dec. 25: Sunday schedule

Dec. 26: Saturday schedule

Dec. 31: Sunday schedule, with early homebound and late-night service, and free rides after 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: Sunday schedule

Click here to refer to the service schedule.

Shopping

Bramalea City Centre

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dufferin Mall

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Eaton Centre

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Erin Mills Town Centre

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Fairview Mall

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Sherway Gardens

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Shops at Don Mills

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Square One

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Grocery/drug stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but some local stores may be open. Call your local store before heading out.

LCBO/Beer Stores

LCBO

Dec. 24: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Select stores are open on reduced hours

Dec. 31: Most stores will have extended hours, click here to locate your store’s hours

Jan. 1: Closed

The Beer Store

Dec. 24: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Tourist attractions

AGO: Closed on Christmas Day but opened over the holidays.

Casa Loma: Closed on Christmas Day but opened over the holidays.

CN Tower: Open over the holidays.

Ontario Science Centre: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: Open over the holidays.

Royal Ontario Museum: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.

Toronto Zoo: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.

Government offices and banks

No mail delivery on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and banks are closed on those days as well.

City of Toronto services

Garbage collection

Garbage, blue bin and green bin collection will not take place on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will be picked up the following day. The next day’s collection will move to the next day and so on. This applies to daytime and nighttime curbside collection. Click here for more information.

Toronto Public Library

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Recreation centres and skating rinks

The City of Toronto’s municipal offices, community and recreation centres, arenas, child-care centres and museums will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Recreation centres will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Click here for list of activities to do in the city over the break.