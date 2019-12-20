Loading articles...

What's open and closed over the holidays

People shopping at the Eaton Centre on the day before Christmas Eve in Toronto on Dec. 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin.

It is the most wonderful time of the year and also the busiest. Before you head out and about over the holidays, consult our list below of what’s open and closed from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day.

Transit | Malls | Grocery/drug stores | LCBO/Beer stores | Tourist attractions | Government offices and banks | City of Toronto services

Transit

TTC
Dec. 25: Sunday service (subway and most surface routes start at 8 a.m.)
Dec. 26: Holiday service (subway service starts at 6 a.m.)
Dec. 31: Regular service, with free rides from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1
Jan. 1: Sunday service (subway and most surface routes start at 8 a.m.)

GO Transit
Dec. 24: Early homebound service
Dec. 25: Sunday schedule
Dec. 26: Saturday schedule
Dec. 31: Sunday schedule, with early homebound and late-night service, and free rides after 7 p.m.
Jan. 1: Sunday schedule

Shopping

Bramalea City Centre
Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dufferin Mall
Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Eaton Centre
Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Erin Mills Town Centre
Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Fairview Mall
Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre
Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Sherway Gardens
Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Shops at Don Mills
Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Square One
Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets
Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills
Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall
Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Grocery/drug stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but some local stores may be open. Call your local store before heading out.

LCBO/Beer Stores

LCBO
Dec. 24: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: Select stores are open on reduced hours
Dec. 31: Most stores will have extended hours, click here to locate your store’s hours
Jan. 1: Closed

The Beer Store
Dec. 24: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: Select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Tourist attractions

AGO: Closed on Christmas Day but opened over the holidays.
Casa Loma: Closed on Christmas Day but opened over the holidays.
CN Tower: Open over the holidays.
Ontario Science Centre: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: Open over the holidays.
Royal Ontario Museum: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.
Toronto Zoo: Closed on Christmas Day but open over the holidays.

Government offices and banks

No mail delivery on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and banks are closed on those days as well.

City of Toronto services

Garbage collection
Garbage, blue bin and green bin collection will not take place on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will be picked up the following day. The next day’s collection will move to the next day and so on. This applies to daytime and nighttime curbside collection. Click here for more information.

Toronto Public Library
Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 25: Closed
Dec. 26: Closed
Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 1: Closed

Recreation centres and skating rinks
The City of Toronto’s municipal offices, community and recreation centres, arenas, child-care centres and museums will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Recreation centres will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

