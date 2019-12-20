Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,118.44, up 54.40 points)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Basic Materials. Up two cents, or 2.3 per cent, to 89 cents on 30.43 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 2.72 per cent, to $5.73 on 16.61 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSX:GTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $1.51 on 15.07 million shares.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO). Basic Materials. Down three cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $9.36 on 14.59 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down eight cents, or 4.1 per cent, to $1.87 on 12.39 million shares.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM). Basic Materials. Down 12 cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $5.57 on 11.99 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR) Up $1.09, or 0.92 per cent, to $119.42. Canadian National Railway Co. says service is back to normal less than a month after a strike brought it to a screeching halt, but big grain backlogs remain a concern for Western farmers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press