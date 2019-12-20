Loading articles...

Jon Bon Jovi among Cory Booker's top campaign fundraisers

WASHINGTON — Democrat Cory Booker has released a list of his presidential campaign’s top fundraisers that includes rocker Jon Bon Jovi, along with New Jersey politicians, CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Booker released a list of more than 100 names Friday night of people who have raised at least $50,000 for the New Jersey senator’s White House bid.

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi made the list, along with New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Walt Disney Studios executive Sean Bailey, makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman were also among Booker’s top fundraisers.

Booker’s disclosure follows a similar move by rival candidate Pete Buttigieg. The South Bend mayor last week named those who raised at least $25,000 for his campaign.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 427 approaching Rathburn in the express - the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:14 PM
No big storms in the forecast. In fact, staying dry in #Toronto until midweek next week. Good for travelling and ge…
Latest Weather
Read more