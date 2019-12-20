Loading articles...

Woman killed in violent west end assault

Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 11:00 pm EST

Homicide detectives have been called in following a violent assault at a building on Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a violent assault in the city’s west end.

Police say they were called to a building on Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics transported a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre, where she was eventually pronounced dead.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the area but have not provided a suspect description at this time.

