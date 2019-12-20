Loading articles...

3 injured after shooting on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

Last Updated Dec 20, 2019 at 6:24 am EST

Three people are injured — one in critical condition — after a drive-by shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering.

It appears the shooting happened in the westbound collector lanes near Whites Road around 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to police sources, four people were in a car at the time — two males and two females.

One male was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. Another male was shot in the arm.

One female has minor injuries after she grazed in the head.

The second female was not injured. She is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

The collector lanes are closed in the area.

