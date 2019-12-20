Loading articles...

Fiat Chrysler sells cast iron business to Brazil's Tupy

ROME — Fiat Chrysler said on Friday its has sold its cast iron automotive components business operated through its subsidiary Teksid to Brazil’s Tupy for 210 million euros ($233 million).

The sale includes Teksid’s cast iron production facilities in Brazil, Mexico, Poland and Portugal, in addition to its interest in a joint venture in China. FCA noted that its Teksid’s aluminum business is not included in the transaction and will remain a strategic asset in its portfolio.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Tupy specializes in developing and manufacturing engineered structural cast iron components.

“The proposed transaction represents another important step in the implementation of FCA’s business plan,” said Scott Garberding, FCA’s global chief manufacturing officer.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agreed Wednesday to merge into a single company that will become the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:06 AM
WB 401 collector lanes closed at Whites Rd for a police investigation. Vehicles in the collectors being forced off…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:58 PM
*Updated lake effect snow target areas*. With more of a northerly component to the wind, the ENE direction shifts t…
Latest Weather
Read more