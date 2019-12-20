Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colombia orders Uber to halt its operations after lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 20, 2019 10:25 pm EST
BOGOTA — Colombia on Friday instructed Uber to stop operating after a lawsuit by a group of taxi drivers that accused the ride-sharing app of unfair business practices.
Colombia’s Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said the halt to Uber operations was taking effect immediately, though the company can appeal the decision.
Uber was benefiting from a “significant advantage” that violated market norms, according to the superintendency, which is a state regulatory agency.
Since its launch in Colombia in 2013, Uber has faced stiff resistance from taxi drivers who say the company is stealing their work. The company had been operating in a state of legal limbo because it was paying taxes while lacking approval to operate in the country.
Uber has operated in 11 Colombian cities.
The Associated Press
