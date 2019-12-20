Loading articles...

Climate activists final victory in Dutch court ruling

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Climate activists won a final victory Friday in their long-running battle through Dutch courts to force the government to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The country’s highest court upheld two earlier rulings ordering the government to cut emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

Activists in the packed courtroom clapped and cheered as Presiding Judge Kees Streefkerk said the court had rejected the government’s appeal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:06 AM
WB 401 collector lanes closed at Whites Rd for a police investigation. Vehicles in the collectors being forced off…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:58 PM
*Updated lake effect snow target areas*. With more of a northerly component to the wind, the ENE direction shifts t…
Latest Weather
Read more