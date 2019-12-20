Canadian son of Russian spies to speak to media in Toronto this afternoon

TORONTO — The Toronto-born son of Russian spies, whose Canadian citizenship has now been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak to media in his hometown this afternoon.

Alexander Vavilov and his brother Timothy were born in the 1990s to parents who were later arrested in the United States for conspiring to act as secret agents on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency.

Alexander Vavilov, 25, is set to address reporters this afternoon.

A registrar concluded in 2014 that his parents were agents of a foreign government, meaning their children could not be Canadian citizens.

That decision touched off the court battle that culminated with Thursday’s decision.

In its judgment, the high court upheld a Federal Court of Appeal decision that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and his brother Timothy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.

