Alaska State Troopers say driver died in Palmer crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a driver died Friday morning in a traffic crash in Palmer.

Troopers say the male driver was found deceased by a trooper responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off Edgerton Parks Road.

According to troopers, an investigation showed the vehicle travelling fast and drove off the side of the road at a sharp corner. The vehicle struck a tree.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

The Associated Press