3 recovering after North Dakota school bus-train collision
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 20, 2019 7:11 am EST
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — Three students are recovering from injuries suffered when their school bus was struck by a train in North Dakota and overturned, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Eighteen students from Lidgerwood Public Schools were on the bus when it was hit by a slow-moving train while crossing two sets of Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad tracks about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
The force of the collision in Lidgerwood caused the bus to rotate counter-clockwise and roll onto its side, according to the patrol.
The injured students were transported to hospitals and one of the three was airlifted to a Fargo hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
Two men, an engineer and a conductor, were on the train, the patrol said.
Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometres) south of Fargo.